Kim Kardashian West addresses WCIT panel in Yerevan
October 8, 2019 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is addressing a plenary session called Marketplace of Ideas at the 2019 edition of the World Congress on Information Technology, currently underway in Armenia.
The beauty mogul arrived in Yerevan in the wee hours of Monday, October 7 and has said that she is excited to be in Armenia.
She first visited the country in April 2015, with her sister Kloe, husband Kanye West and daughter North, to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
Marketplace of Ideas examines how decentralized technologies have democratized the worlds of entertainment, media, and journalism and revolutionized the manner in which we create and disseminate art and information, making new stars along the way.
She set the stage for the session by engaging in an intimate, one-on-one conversation, and was joined on stage by a group of distinguished panelists, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
Top stories
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
T “sleep box” is a wooden box that sits on the bedside table and emits a soft light between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The suit focuses on 19 PicsArt filters that were supposedly “reverse engineered from VSCO’s filters.”
CEO & Co-Founder of SoloLearn Yeva Hyusyan has made it to the list of 50 female entrepreneurs to watch in 2019.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran calls on Iraqi people "to show restraint" We are calling on them to preserve unity and to show restraint,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.
Kanye recalls "magnetic attraction" when he first met Kim Kardashian The rapper has remembered what it was like when they met each other for the first time over a decade ago.
Trump threatens to destroy Turkey's economy Trump defended his move, which could open the way for Turkey to launch an attack on Kurdish fighters across the border.
Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to universe researchers The Nobel Prize in Physics has been jointly awarded to James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz