Kim Kardashian West addresses WCIT panel in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is addressing a plenary session called Marketplace of Ideas at the 2019 edition of the World Congress on Information Technology, currently underway in Armenia.

The beauty mogul arrived in Yerevan in the wee hours of Monday, October 7 and has said that she is excited to be in Armenia.

She first visited the country in April 2015, with her sister Kloe, husband Kanye West and daughter North, to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Marketplace of Ideas examines how decentralized technologies have democratized the worlds of entertainment, media, and journalism and revolutionized the manner in which we create and disseminate art and information, making new stars along the way.

She set the stage for the session by engaging in an intimate, one-on-one conversation, and was joined on stage by a group of distinguished panelists, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.