Coca-Cola Hellenic shares experience at Yerevan's WCIT 2019
October 10, 2019 - 17:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Coca-Cola Hellenic Company participated in the 23rd World Conference on Information Technology (WCIT) held in Yerevan on October 6-9.
Coca-Cola supported the organization of the conference and introduced its sustainability approach, while Coca-Cola Hellenic Group Strategy, Innovation and Commercial Solutions Director Galip Onar was among the speakers at one of the sessions of WCIT-2019.
At Business Interrupted - a discussion on the importance of innovative technologies for business development - Onar spoke about innovative solutions in use at Coca-Cola System companies, as well as the benefits and opportunities they offer.
“Technology is a must for any company today, regardless of industry. As a total beverage company, we strive to make technological innovations and their benefits available to our consumers. Technology is our forefront driver and innovative technology is really going to shape the industry. To be able to be a competitive edge we have to follow new innovative ideas and leverage those in our markets”, said Onar.
The expert responsible for the innovation and technological capability building in 28 Hellenic operations shared his experience highlighting the opportunities to get closer to consumers and increase efficiency and quality of services through innovative and digital technologies used in the company.
“At Coca-Cola we have different platforms for innovation one is the product innovation, the other the technology innovation. Both of these go hand in hand and are vital to create the best experience for our consumers. Being a 24/7 beverage company, it is important for us that every day, at any moment our consumers find beverages they need in our portfolio. Innovative solutions are indeed required to achieve that vision,” concluded the Group Director.
Along with supporting the business growth, innovative technologies also expand and transform the company's corporate responsibility programs, in particular improving waste recycling and water stewardship.
Sustainable development is always at the center of the company’s attention. Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia did not miss the chance to address the importance of waste recycling at the conference. The company provided plastic and paper waste sorting bins, assisting the organizers in collecting and recycling the waste generated during the conference.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia operates in the country for more than 23 years. Apart from its business activity, the company pays special attention to corporate social responsibility projects. Along with water stewardship, waste management, community wellbeing and youth empowerment initiatives aimed at socio-economic development of the country are in the center of the company’s attention.
