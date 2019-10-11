Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return from injury after int'l break: report
October 11, 2019 - 17:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to return to the pitch after the international break, according to reports in Italy, returning from an adductor injury.
Mkhitaryan was ruled out for two to three weeks recently, after a flare-up of an adductor problem in a match against Lecce on September 29.
Roma insisted this was a problem the player had been carrying since before he even arrived with them on loan, but they had to give him some time out to recover. Il Messaggero now report the Arsenal loanee is set to return after the international break.
That fits the initial timeframe, as Roma’s next game is against Sampdoria on October 20, exactly three weeks after the Lecce match, The Daily Cannon says.
Mkhitaryan has been in good form for Roma since joining, with a goal and an assist in his first 287 minutes for the club. He also scored twice and assisted once over the last international break, though he had to miss out on this one, of course.
Roma will hope this injury hasn’t disrupted the momentum the Arsenal man had started to build.
Top stories
Mkhitaryan’s will be unable to participate in Armenia’s upcoming international games, namely the match against Finland.
Mkhitaryan, in particular, suffered a groin injury during the game, revealed the Football Federation of Armenia.
Olympic silver medalist, world champion Simon Martirosyan on September 26 set a new world record.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian scored an upset at the FIDE World Cup as he knocked out Vietnam's Le Quang Liem.
