// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return from injury after int'l break: report

Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return from injury after int'l break: report
October 11, 2019 - 17:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to return to the pitch after the international break, according to reports in Italy, returning from an adductor injury.

Mkhitaryan was ruled out for two to three weeks recently, after a flare-up of an adductor problem in a match against Lecce on September 29.

Roma insisted this was a problem the player had been carrying since before he even arrived with them on loan, but they had to give him some time out to recover. Il Messaggero now report the Arsenal loanee is set to return after the international break.

That fits the initial timeframe, as Roma’s next game is against Sampdoria on October 20, exactly three weeks after the Lecce match, The Daily Cannon says.

Mkhitaryan has been in good form for Roma since joining, with a goal and an assist in his first 287 minutes for the club. He also scored twice and assisted once over the last international break, though he had to miss out on this one, of course.

Roma will hope this injury hasn’t disrupted the momentum the Arsenal man had started to build.

Related links:
Daily Cannon. Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return from injury after international break
 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan out for six weeks due to injuryHenrikh Mkhitaryan out for six weeks due to injury
Mkhitaryan’s will be unable to participate in Armenia’s upcoming international games, namely the match against Finland.
Mkhitaryan assists in Roma win over Lecce, sustains injuryMkhitaryan assists in Roma win over Lecce, sustains injury
Mkhitaryan, in particular, suffered a groin injury during the game, revealed the Football Federation of Armenia.
Armenian lifter sets new record to become world championArmenian lifter sets new record to become world champion
Olympic silver medalist, world champion Simon Martirosyan on September 26 set a new world record.
Levon Aronian reaches FIDE World Cup quarterfinalsLevon Aronian reaches FIDE World Cup quarterfinals
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian scored an upset at the FIDE World Cup as he knocked out Vietnam's Le Quang Liem.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Archive for October 11, 2019
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Smoking status, health conditions in older Chinese American men Among older Chinese American men, current or former smokers would be in poorer health than those who never smoked
New cancer vaccine reportedly shows promise A vaccine undergoing testing at the Mayo Clinic has reportedly removed cancer cells in a breast cancer patient.
EU summit set to discuss Turkey sanctions “It will be debated next week at the European council,” de Montchalin said. “Obviously, it’s on the table”.
Alexei Leonov, first person ever to spacewalk, dies aged 85 The cosmonaut made history in 1965, when he stepped outside his spacecraft for just over 12 minutes and floated around.