New cancer vaccine reportedly shows promise
October 11, 2019 - 18:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A vaccine undergoing testing at the Mayo Clinic has reportedly removed cancer cells in a breast cancer patient, Fox news reports.
Florida resident Lee Mercker became the first patient to participate in a clinical trial for a new vaccine after being diagnosed in March with early-stages of the disease.
She told First Coast News she had “DCIS stage zero” breast cancer, meaning the cancer cells had not yet spread. She was left with three options -- have a lumpectomy where the cancer cells are removed, undergo a mastectomy where the breasts are removed, or join a clinical trial for a potentially life-saving vaccine to kill the cells and prevent them from coming back.
“I signed on the dotted line that day," Mercker said of the 12-week trial at the clinics Jacksonville campus.
“It’s supposed to stimulate a patient's own immune response so that the immune cells like t-cells would go in and attack the cancer,” said Dr. Saranya Chumsri, an oncologist at the world-renowned medical center.
Mercker said the process entailed a series of shots and tests.
“They always took your blood, you had a physical, they’d make your shot right there on the spot for you,” Mercker said. “It was three shots, all in a row, alternating arms, four shots, two weeks apart.”
“It’s supposed to be just off the shelf, kind of similar to when you get the flu shot or pneumonia shot,” Chumsri said.
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return from injury after int'l break: report Roma insisted this was a problem the player had been carrying since before he even arrived with them on loan.
Cher remembers Armenian Genocide in wake of Turkey's Syria campaign Pop legend Cherhas reminded the world about the Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923.
Artsakh people implemented right to self-determination "flawlessly" “The right of self-determination dominates over all the other international documents," said Kocharyan.
Ethiopian PM wins 2019 Nobel peace prize Since taking power, prime minister Abiy Ahmed has also championed the role of women in politics.