Militants storm Syrian army post in northern Latakia

October 12, 2019 - 10:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in northern Latakia Friday, October 11, resulting in the capture of their weapons and the death of a couple soldiers, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham elements, the militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s post at the hilltops of Talat Al-Ziyarah in the Jabal Turkmen region of Latakia.

The attack by the militants resulted in the death of two soldiers and the capture of their rifles and ammunition.

Following the attack, the militants quickly retreated from the Syrian Army’s post to friendly lines in the Jabal Turkmen region.

Friday’s attack by the militants marks the first time this month that they have conducted a raid like this on a Syrian Arab Army post in the northern countryside of the Latakia.

Photo. Yasin Akgul/AFP
