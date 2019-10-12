Militants storm Syrian army post in northern Latakia
October 12, 2019 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in northern Latakia Friday, October 11, resulting in the capture of their weapons and the death of a couple soldiers, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham elements, the militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s post at the hilltops of Talat Al-Ziyarah in the Jabal Turkmen region of Latakia.
The attack by the militants resulted in the death of two soldiers and the capture of their rifles and ammunition.
Following the attack, the militants quickly retreated from the Syrian Army’s post to friendly lines in the Jabal Turkmen region.
Friday’s attack by the militants marks the first time this month that they have conducted a raid like this on a Syrian Arab Army post in the northern countryside of the Latakia.
Photo. Yasin Akgul/AFP
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Pashinyan, Putin discuss Syria situation over the phone Pashinyan, Putin discuss Syria situation over the phone
90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers remain committed to the ceasefire and continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
Forbes: Transcaucasian Trail helps immerse yourself in Armenian culture It’s not every day that Time names a hiking trail to their annual World’s 100 Greatest Places list.
Mining industry secures Artsakh's dynamic development: President Sahakyan attended the opening of the Corporate Social Responsibility in the Mining Industry conference.