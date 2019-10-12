90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 90 ceasefire violations - some 700 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from October 6 to 12, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers remain committed to the ceasefire and continue controlling the situation on the contact line.