90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

October 12, 2019 - 13:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 90 ceasefire violations - some 700 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from October 6 to 12, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers remain committed to the ceasefire and continue controlling the situation on the contact line.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

