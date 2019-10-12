Pashinyan, Putin discuss Syria situation over the phone
October 12, 2019 - 13:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his office said Saturday, October 12.
The two leader discussed the situation in northern Syria, something that ha apparently been discussed at an Ashgabad-hosted meeting of CIS heads of state.
Other issues of regional importance were also raised.
Turkey has begun its military offensive into northeastern Syria to force back Kurdish militants controlling the border area, days after President Donald Trump said the U.S. wouldn’t stand in the way.
The Foreign Ministry said Thursday Armenia condemns the military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria, which would lead to deterioration of regional security, losses among civilians, mass displacement and eventually to a new humanitarian crisis.
Top stories
American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has revealed she's "excited" to open a SKIMS factory in Armenia.
Kim Kardashian West has opened up about the way she is raising her four kids who are currently with her in Armenia.
WCIT 2019 launched in the Armenian capital with a concert that featured musicians from all around the world.
Hovhannisyan identified the soldier as Mushegh Abovyan and said Azerbaijan's sabotage will not go unpunished.
Partner news
Latest news
Overweight before age 40 increases the cancer risk: study The study showed that if you were overweight before age 40, the risk of developing cancer increases.
Sweden King strips five grandchildren of royal highness status The King of Sweden has reduced the number of family members who will continue to receive taxpayer funds.
90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers remain committed to the ceasefire and continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
Mining industry secures Artsakh's dynamic development: President Sahakyan attended the opening of the Corporate Social Responsibility in the Mining Industry conference.