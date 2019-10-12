Pashinyan, Putin discuss Syria situation over the phone

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his office said Saturday, October 12.

The two leader discussed the situation in northern Syria, something that ha apparently been discussed at an Ashgabad-hosted meeting of CIS heads of state.

Other issues of regional importance were also raised.

Turkey has begun its military offensive into northeastern Syria to force back Kurdish militants controlling the border area, days after President Donald Trump said the U.S. wouldn’t stand in the way.

The Foreign Ministry said Thursday Armenia condemns the military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria, which would lead to deterioration of regional security, losses among civilians, mass displacement and eventually to a new humanitarian crisis.