OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs due in Armenia: Karabakh is next
October 14, 2019 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will be in Armenia on October 14-15 as part of their regional visit, spokesperson for Armenia’s Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan told a briefing on Monday, October 14.
“After Armenia, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will head to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh),” Naghdalyan was quoted as saying by Aysor.am.
After meeting Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in late September, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs said they are satisfied with the positive effects of Armenia and Azerbaijan's efforts to minimize violence in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone during the summer period.
