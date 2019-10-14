OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs due in Armenia: Karabakh is next

PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will be in Armenia on October 14-15 as part of their regional visit, spokesperson for Armenia’s Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan told a briefing on Monday, October 14.

“After Armenia, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will head to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh),” Naghdalyan was quoted as saying by Aysor.am.

After meeting Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in late September, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs said they are satisfied with the positive effects of Armenia and Azerbaijan's efforts to minimize violence in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone during the summer period.