EU governments limit arms sales to Turkey but avoid embargo
October 14, 2019 - 18:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - European Union governments agreed on Monday, October 14 to limit arms exports to Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria, stopping short of a bloc-wide embargo on a NATO ally.
Italy, the top arms exporter to Turkey last year, said it would join a ban on selling weapons and ammunition to Ankara after a weekend decision by France and Germany to suspend sales, and Spain signaled it was ready to do so.
With a host of other countries including the Netherlands, Finland and Sweden halting such exports, the EU’s collective position was mainly aimed at avoiding a legally-binding embargo on Turkey, a longtime candidate to join the bloc.
A full embargo would have grouped Turkey with Venezuela and Russia, countries where the EU has a formal ban and views them as hostile, a move diplomats said ministers were not ready to take despite anger at President Tayyip Erdogan.
“We do not wish to support this war and do not want to make arms available,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters.
In their statement after a four-hour-long debate in Luxembourg, ministers agreed to “commit to strong national positions regarding their arms export policy to Turkey.”
Via Facebook, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on the sidelines of the meeting: “In the next few hours, Italy too will sign a ban on the export of arms to Turkey”.
Belgium also said it backed stopping arms exports.
The Turkish lira slid 0.8% on Monday in the face of U.S. and European threats of sanctions, though skeptical traders said it would weaken much further if Western allies turned words into action over Turkey’s incursion in Syria.
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
2,000 CSTO troops participating in Search 2019 exercise The exercise will take place in four exercise areas – Obuz-Lesnovsky, Domanovsky, Chepelevo, and Osipovichsky.
Armenia's Haypost wins first prize at Europa Stamps 2019 Haypost has won the first prize at the 2019 edition of the pan-European online stamp competition.
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs due in Armenia: Karabakh is next “After Armenia, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will head to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh),” Naghdalyan said.
Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan named UNICEF Ambassador Armenian wrestler, Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan has been announced as UNICEF’s newest Goodwill Ambassador.