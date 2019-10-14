// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

EU governments limit arms sales to Turkey but avoid embargo

October 14, 2019 - 18:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - European Union governments agreed on Monday, October 14 to limit arms exports to Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria, stopping short of a bloc-wide embargo on a NATO ally.

Italy, the top arms exporter to Turkey last year, said it would join a ban on selling weapons and ammunition to Ankara after a weekend decision by France and Germany to suspend sales, and Spain signaled it was ready to do so.

With a host of other countries including the Netherlands, Finland and Sweden halting such exports, the EU’s collective position was mainly aimed at avoiding a legally-binding embargo on Turkey, a longtime candidate to join the bloc.

A full embargo would have grouped Turkey with Venezuela and Russia, countries where the EU has a formal ban and views them as hostile, a move diplomats said ministers were not ready to take despite anger at President Tayyip Erdogan.

“We do not wish to support this war and do not want to make arms available,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters.

In their statement after a four-hour-long debate in Luxembourg, ministers agreed to “commit to strong national positions regarding their arms export policy to Turkey.”

Via Facebook, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on the sidelines of the meeting: “In the next few hours, Italy too will sign a ban on the export of arms to Turkey”.

Belgium also said it backed stopping arms exports.

The Turkish lira slid 0.8% on Monday in the face of U.S. and European threats of sanctions, though skeptical traders said it would weaken much further if Western allies turned words into action over Turkey’s incursion in Syria.

