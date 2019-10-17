// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan won't play in upcoming Roma match

October 17, 2019 - 15:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Roma's upcoming fixture against Sampdoria on Sunday, October 18, Il Tempo reports.

The Armenian has been out for two weeks but is nearing a full recovery from a thigh injury.

The playmaker will certainly not be risked as he continues to be monitored on a daily basis, says RomaPress.

Mkhitaryan was not available for his national team's Euro 2020 qualification match against Finland which ended in a 3:0 defeat for the Armenia side.

