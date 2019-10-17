Syrian army readies offensive in country's northwest
October 17, 2019 - 16:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has deployed reinforcements to the southern countryside of Idlib and northwestern Hama from neighboring governorates, a source on Thursday, October 17 morning, Al-Masdar News reports.
Speaking to Al-Masdar from Latakia, the Syrian Army source said the military has deployed a large force in southern Idlib and the nearby Al-Ghaab Plain region of northwestern Hama.
According to the military source, the Syrian Army is preparing to kickoff a large-scale operation that will see their troops attempt to seal off the Latakia Governorate from neighboring Idlib.
At the same time, the Syrian Army’s 4th Division units will also attempt to capture the key town of Kabani, which is situated just west of the Al-Ghaab Plain and southwest of Jisr Al-Shughour.
Ultimately, by sealing off Latakia, the Syrian Army can shift their focus to Jisr Al-Shughour, which is a major city located along the Latakia-Aleppo Highway.
In addition to its military importance, Jisr Al-Shughour is currently controlled by foreign militant groups like the Turkestan Islamic Party; the militants are constantly targeted by the Russian Armed Forces.
To prepare for the army offensive, the Russian and Syrian air forces have stepped up their attacks in northwestern Syria this week, hitting a number of militant sites inside both the Latakia and Idlib governorates.
As the offensive approaches, look for both the Syrian and Russian air forces to expand their strikes into several areas in northwestern Syria.
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan won't play in upcoming Roma match Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Roma's upcoming fixture against Sampdoria on October 18.
Depression, anxiety can dampen efforts to recover from heart attack Recovering from a heart attack can be tough, but research says depression, anxiety and stress can make it even tougher.
Paris Zoo unveils slime dubbed "The Blob" with 720 sexes, no brain The Paris Zoological Park will begin a first-of-its-kind exhibit housing a super weird organism.
Armenia abolishes departure tax for new destinations The decision applies to all the carriers who will enter the Armenian market and fly to new destinations.