The more active your brain, the shorter your lifespan may be - study
October 17, 2019 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There are many factors that influence how long somebody lives. Some, like their genes, are out of their control. Others, like their lifestyle and environment, are a bit easier to alter.
A new paper published in Nature finds another factor that falls somewhere in between those extremes. It suggests that excessive neural activity in the brain is linked to a shorter lifespan, and that suppressing that extra activity could prolong it. The finding is preliminary, and will require far more research before it results in any concrete health recommendations—but it opens up the possibility of using either drugs or behavioral interventions, such as meditation, to alter the brain’s activity, and possibly slow the effects of aging, Time says.
The link between nervous system activity and longevity wasn’t totally unexpected. The mechanism that controls brain excitation is closely related to the one that controls metabolism, which has long been linked to lifespan, says study co-author Dr. Bruce Yanker, a professor of genetics and neurology at Harvard Medical School.
But the fact that less brain activity was associated with longevity at first seemed “counterintuitive” to Yanker, who assumed an active brain would be linked with better health and vitality. After he and his colleagues examined the brain tissue of hundreds of deceased human subjects, grouped by their age of death, they found that the tissue of those who lived longer lives, dying at 90 or 100, suggested they had experienced less neural activity than those who died in their 70s or 80s.
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan won't play in upcoming Roma match Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Roma's upcoming fixture against Sampdoria on October 18.
Depression, anxiety can dampen efforts to recover from heart attack Recovering from a heart attack can be tough, but research says depression, anxiety and stress can make it even tougher.
Paris Zoo unveils slime dubbed "The Blob" with 720 sexes, no brain The Paris Zoological Park will begin a first-of-its-kind exhibit housing a super weird organism.
Armenia abolishes departure tax for new destinations The decision applies to all the carriers who will enter the Armenian market and fly to new destinations.