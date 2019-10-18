VivaCell-MTS rewards winning teams of at Digital UAV Forum Hackathon

PanARMENIAN.Net - Digital UAV International Forum 2019, a first-of-its-kind event on artificial intelligence and unmanned aerial vehicles has started in Armenia. The forum is organized by the National Polytechnic University of Armenia Fund, Moscow Aviation Institute, Ayb School, Locator CJSC, and the Union of Employers of Information and Communication Technology of Armenia.

Aurora Forum and VivaCell-MTS are serving as the general partners of the event.

As part of the Hackathon held during the Digital UAV Forum, VivaCell-MTS granted prizes to the best three teams selected by the panel: first-place winner Improvis recieved AMD 1 000 000, second-place winner Alpha & Omega recieved AMD 700 000, and third-place winner ThreeSmart recieved 500 000 (five hundred thousand).

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian handed over the prizes. “Transition to digital world evolves on a fast pace, accelerating with every new day. Every nation has to choose for itself between getting to the forefronts of transition and growing into a leader of the process, to sacrifice time, resources, make efforts, fail, yet learn and create, and standing aside from the global processes and turning into a passive consumer of the odds. We have no alternative to becoming a vibrant center of global processes. We have the preconditions for that. As a leading company in information and telecommunication technologies, VivaCell-MTS has been supporting the initiatives of Armenian young professionals. I congratulate the winners and equally all the participants of this amazing event,” Ralph Yirikian said.

The event aims at creating favorable conditions for development and strengthening of human potential at research and academic institutions, as well as engagement and uniting of young talents in the spheres of science, technologies and education.

The agenda of the forum includes:

- Scientific conference to address the modern scientific and technological solutions in the field of UAVs. The scientific conference covered the following topics:

· Practical challenges of applying AI technology;

· using UAV in various spheres of economy applicable to geographic conditions of Armenia,

· AI technologies and their application in controlling UAV,

· application of UAV in entertainment; technical and legislative regulations of UAV application.

- Hackathon, a 36-hour event to generate UAV and AI-related applied solutions. Twelve teams from Armenia and Russia participated in the Hackathon. The two tasks were presented to the teams by VivaCell-MTS: the first tasks was related to replacing / performing the test-drive quality control using a UAV, and the second task was related to collecting information on public Wi-Fi access points using the UAV.

- School education platform including exhibition of technology-related school projects, drone assembly master class; and drone show.

The forum will conclude on October 20.