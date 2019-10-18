Samsung admits to Galaxy S10 fingerprint sensor bug

PanARMENIAN.Net - A flaw that means any fingerprint can unlock a Galaxy S10 phone has been acknowledged by Samsung, the BBC reports.

It promised a software patch that would fix the problem.

The issue was spotted by a British woman whose husband was able to unlock her phone with his thumbprint when it was stored in a cheap case.

When the S10 was launched, in March, Samsung described the fingerprint authentication system as "revolutionary".

The scanner sends ultrasounds to detect 3D ridges of fingerprints in order to recognise users.

Samsung said it was "aware of the case of S10's malfunctioning fingerprint recognition and will soon issue a software patch".

South Korea's online-only KaKao Bank told customers to switch off the fingerprint-recognition option to log in to its services until the issue was fixed.

Previous reports suggested some screen protectors were incompatible with Samsung's reader because they left a small air gap that interfered with the scanning.