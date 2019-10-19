150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
October 19, 2019 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 150 ceasefire violations - some 1100 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from October 13 to 19, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue adhering to the ceasefire and protecting their positions along the contact line.
