8% of Moscow taxi drivers are Armenian citizens
October 23, 2019 - 18:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 8% of Moscow's taxi drivers are Armenian citizens, Deputy Head of the Russian capital's Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure Dmitry Pronin revealed Wednesday, October 23.
"Foreign citizens make up more than 50% of all drivers. Among them, 30% are citizens of Kyrgyzstan, 14% - Tajikistan, 8% - Armenia, 15% - Uzbekistan, 11% - Azerbaijan and 1% - Georgia," Echo of Moscow cited Pronin as saying.
According to him, foreigners in Moscow work as taxi drivers with their national driver’s licenses.
Top stories
"Not only should we have sanctions against Turkey, I think it's also time that we recognize the Genocide," Lieu said.
14 new members, including Armenia, were elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council on October 17.
A legislative initiative will be introduced in the Moldovan parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
The two heads of government will have a private conversation, followed by an extended meeting.
Partner news
Latest news
Study: Time spent on social media not related to teen anxiety, depression Research found that the amount of time spent on social media is not directly increasing anxiety or depression in teenagers
Not washing hands "main reason behind spread of E. coli superbug" People failing to wash their hands after going to the toilet is behind the spread of antibiotic-resistant E. coli.
VivaCell-MTS sums up week-long contest at new service center VivaCell-MTS has reopened its service center in the town of Martuni, Gegharquniq province, Armenia.
EU Commission gives Croatia the greenlight for joining Schengen It has been an EU member for six years, and now the Commission has given Croatia the greenlight to join the Schengen zone.