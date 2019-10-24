Armenia PM to travel to Moscow for EAEU meeting
October 24, 2019 - 12:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will make a working trip to Moscow on October 25, his office has said.
The Armenian PM will participate in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and return to Yerevan the same day.
The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was held in Yerevan on October 1.
