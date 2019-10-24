SOAD slam "fake news", say won't profit from 2020 Armenia show either

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down have refuted media publications suggesting they made money from a free concert they gave in Yerevan in 2015, and revealed they are not going to take any fee for their upcoming show in the Armenian capital in 2020 either.

The band have issued a statement to express “abhorrence” over attempts to use them as political capital.

SOAD, all the members of which are of Armenian descent, performed a show in Yerevan in 2015, the year Armenians worldwide commemorated the centennial of the Genocide.

“It’s sad how just about anything can be politicized in a world where artistic integrity is denigrated for political means utilizing disinformation, otherwise known as fake news,” the band said in the statement they posted on Facebook.

“The government of Armenia in 2015 had invited the band and had a sponsor pay for the expenses, which included the stage setup, production, and costs of crew, flights and accommodations. No one in SOAD or any of our professional team made a single penny from our show in 2015.

“We regret the fact that we even have to make this statement and abhor the band being used as political capital.”

The band also revealed they have accepted a similar offer from the current government of Armenia to play in Yerevan next summer (date to be announced soon), where they will not take any fee for the performance.