Erdogan urges U.S. to hand over SDF chief
October 25, 2019 - 13:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, October 25 urged the U.S. to hand over the commander of a U.S.-backed Kurdish-led force that fought against the militant Islamic State, insisting he was a “wanted terrorist”, The Express Tribune reports.
Ties between the United States and Turkey are particularly strained over years-long American support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, viewed as terrorists by Ankara.
Much of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) who fought against the IS group backed by U.S. air support are Kurdish fighters from the YPG.
Mazlum Abdi is head of the SDF.
“This codenamed Mazlum is a terrorist sought with a red bulletin (issued by Interpol),” Erdogan said in an interview with state TRT broadcaster. “America must hand over this man.”
A group of senators including Lindsey Graham this week urged the U.S. state department to fast-track a U.S. visa for Abdi to enable a visit where he can speak to officials on the situation unfolding in Syria.
U.S. President Donald Trump, said in a tweet on Thursday that he had talked with Mazlum Abdi and “really enjoyed” the conversation.
“He appreciates what we have done, and I appreciate what the Kurds have done,” the U.S. president said.
Top stories
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia PM, EU envoy talk visa liberalization process Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin.
Armenia exports grew 8% to total $1.9 bn in nine months Armenia’s exports grew 7.9% in the first nine months of 2019 against the same period last year.
Family abandons 30-year-old metal container for decent house Marine Meloyan from the town of Spitak was 27 when she lost her husband, one of her children in the earthquake.
Armenian weightlifter wins gold at European Championships Ara Aghanyan, also from the Armenian team, snatched solver in the same category after raising 358 kg above his head.