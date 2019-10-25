Office workers could have hunched backs, varicose veins in 20 years

PanARMENIAN.Net - A life-size doll shows how future office workers could look with a permanently hunched back, protruding stomach and varicose veins, The Independent reports citing health experts.

The model, named Emma, was created as part of a study to illustrate how a poorly set up work station could lead to office workers physically and visually changing to cope with the environment.

The doll has a permanently bent back caused by sitting for hours in a bad position, varicose veins from poor blood flow, a rotund stomach caused by a sedentary position, dry and red eyes from long hours staring at a computer screen and other health conditions.

The report, titled The Work Colleague of the Future, revealed that more than 90 per cent of UK office workers suffering from work-related health issues have more difficulty doing their job.

William Higham, behavioural expert and author of the study, said: “The report shows that employers and workers really need to act now and address the problem of poor workplace health.

“Unless we make radical changes to our working lives, such as moving more, addressing our posture at our desks, taking regular walking breaks or considering improving our work station set up, our offices are going to make us very sick.”

The study suggested 50 per cent of UK workers interviewed are already suffering from sore eyes, 49 per cent from sore backs and 48 per cent from headaches as a direct result of their work space.

It also indicated that vision problems, weight gain, and persistent headaches and migraines were the top conditions those in the UK were worried about.