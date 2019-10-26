170 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
October 26, 2019 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 170 ceasefire violations - some 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from October 20 to 26, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the contact line and protecting their positions along the contact line.
