EU says "closely following" judicial processes in Armenia
October 28, 2019 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union will follow the pace of judicial processes and their consequences closely, the EU delegation to Armenia said in response to an inquiry by Aysor.am.
“We do not comment on the individual investigations or judicial cases,” an embassy official said, asked whether they follow the developments surrounding the Constitutional Court and how they assess the arrest of the former deputy head of the parliament staff Arsen Babayan.
A court in Yerevan on October 24 decided to arrest Babayan, who is accused of committing fraud and assisting in the embezzlement of power.
According to a statement released by the Special Investigation Service, Babayan, as the deputy chief of staff of the Armenian parliament, assisted a number of officials in taking over the powers of the Constitutional Court in 2018.
The EU delegation said that the rule of law and promotion of judicial reforms is a priority in EU-Armenia relations in accordance with the commitments assumed by the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
“The EU is committed to support the government-designed ambitious reform program introduced by the reform strategy of justice sector. In Armenia the authority to organize the justice system belongs to the government, thus it must correspond to international commitments, including the one Armenia has assumed in the sidelines of the Council of Europe,” the embassy’s response said.
Top stories
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish-Armenian lawmaker's inquiry into Istanbul Pogrom rejected Paylan submitted the inquiry on September 5, requesting the identification of public officials and civil perpetrators.
Methadone may fight cancer, say researchers Researchers at the German University of Ulm claim that the opioid methadone may be key in treating cancerous tumors.
Serbia abolishing visas for Armenian citizens Holders of ordinary Armenian passports can enter, transit and stay in Serbia for a maximum of 90 days.
Armenian lifters won 11 medals at European U20 & U23 Championships Armenian weightlifters have won a total of 11 medals at the European Junior (U20) & Under 23 Championships.