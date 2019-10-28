EU says "closely following" judicial processes in Armenia

EU says
October 28, 2019 - 14:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union will follow the pace of judicial processes and their consequences closely, the EU delegation to Armenia said in response to an inquiry by Aysor.am.

“We do not comment on the individual investigations or judicial cases,” an embassy official said, asked whether they follow the developments surrounding the Constitutional Court and how they assess the arrest of the former deputy head of the parliament staff Arsen Babayan.

A court in Yerevan on October 24 decided to arrest Babayan, who is accused of committing fraud and assisting in the embezzlement of power.

According to a statement released by the Special Investigation Service, Babayan, as the deputy chief of staff of the Armenian parliament, assisted a number of officials in taking over the powers of the Constitutional Court in 2018.

The EU delegation said that the rule of law and promotion of judicial reforms is a priority in EU-Armenia relations in accordance with the commitments assumed by the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

“The EU is committed to support the government-designed ambitious reform program introduced by the reform strategy of justice sector. In Armenia the authority to organize the justice system belongs to the government, thus it must correspond to international commitments, including the one Armenia has assumed in the sidelines of the Council of Europe,” the embassy’s response said.

