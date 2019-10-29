Greek President to arrive in Armenia on November 5-6
October 29, 2019 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos will make an official trip to Armenia on November 5-6.
Former President of the Hellenic Republic Karolos Papoulias visited in Armenia in 2014.
The first three Presidents of Armenia have paid official visits to Greece, and there are high-level contacts between the two countries. Greece formally recognized the Armenian Genocide in 1996, while Armenia recognized the Greek Genocide in 2015.
