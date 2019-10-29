Syrian army involved in "fiercest battle" for strategic town
October 29, 2019 - 13:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army is currently involved in its fiercest battle of the month against the militants in Latakia, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by heavy airstrikes from their Russian allies, the Syrian army has been involved in a two-day-long battle for the key mountaintop town of Kabani, which is currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
The Syrian army managed to capture the Zuwayqat Mountain on Monday afternoon after making another big push to reach Kabani; however, they are now deadlocked in an intense firefight to capture the last hills before the mountaintop town.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian army has suffered heavy casualties during this 48-hour-long battle, but the armed forces’ high command is still dead set on capturing the town, despite these losses.
The militants have refused to concede these last hills before Kabani and will likely launch a big counter-offensive in the coming hours to drive back the Syrian army from the area.
For the militants, losing Kabani would be a much bigger blow to them than losing Khan Sheikhoun and northern Hama, as the town overlooks the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour and the northern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain.
Photo. Komsomolskaya Pravda via AP
