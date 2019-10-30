VivaCell-MTS launches MTS TV app for exclusive Shant TV programs

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS has launched the MTS TV mobile app which help you no longer miss exclusive programs prepared byShant TV, including entertainment and football matches.

You will be able to manage your time effectively while trapped in traffic or standing in a queue and entertain your kids in the car.

The mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a full TV, get important information while being away from home and watch a number of Armenian TV channels and TV series in HD quality thanks to VivaCell-MTS’ 3G and 4G/4G+ network, as well as through Wifi. You can use the app until December 31 for free.

The project was unveiled by VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian and Executive Director of Shant TV Arthur Yezekyan.

MTS TV works on phones running Android 5 or higher, IOS 10 or higher, and are available on both Google Play Store and Apple Store.

The service is offered to Viva2500, Viva3500, Viva5500, Viva7500, Viva9500, as well as X and Y tariff plan subscribers - both prepaid and postpaid. While watching programs provided within the scope of “MTS TV”, Internet will be free of charge. It will not be consumed in terms of the volume of Internet provided by the above tariff plans.

The service will be activated upon registration in the application by entering the phone number and other necessary data, and will only be available on one mobile device. For conditions and details of registration, please visit www.mts.am/TV.

The application has a convenient interface, electronic manual, where the subscriber can find information about channels, programs and genres, and also set reminders that will notify the user about it before the program.

“The launch of mobile application "MTS TV" with a strategic partner and a leading producer of video content Armenian TV channel "Shant” is an important step towards the transformation of VivaCell-MTS from a telecommunications operator to a digital service operator. In the new digital age, content becomes vital, and VivaCell-MTS, through its most extensive network, provides maximum access to digital content through the app bearing its logo. The company consistently enters new spheres in accordance with global trends” – said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

"Shant TV has invested its full potential and rich experience in the television industry for creating "MTS TV" mobile app. Providing the content of the app, we offer specialized Armenian channels according to the taste and interests of the audience. Without advertising interruptions, and with catch-up and reminder capabilities, the "MTS TV" app will save the user's time and help them not to miss any program,” said Artur Yezekyan.

The services provided within the mobile application will be available exclusively in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.