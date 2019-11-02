Sensor Tower: Armenia’s PicsArt 15th most downloaded app worldwide
November 2, 2019 - 15:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian photo editing platform PicsArt was the 15th most downloaded app worldwide, according to Sensor Tower's Q3 2019 Data Digest
This is the 3rd consecutive quarter the app has been among the top 20 most downloaded apps, the company said in a Facebook post.
WhatsApp was again the most downloaded app in Q3 2019 with close to 184 million first-time installs.
The second most downloaded app worldwide in 3Q19 was TikTok with more than 176 million new installs. The third highest performing app was Messenger, followed by Facebook and Instagram.
PicsArt is the world's largest creative platform for social media storytelling with more than 100 million monthly active users and influencers. The PicsArt community creates, remixes and shares nearly 1 billion images and videos every month. The company has amassed one of the largest open-source collections of content in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers and more. PicsArt is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Yerevan, Armenia; Los Angeles; and Beijing, PicsArt is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, and Siguler Guff and Company.
