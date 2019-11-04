Armenia Foreign Minister due in Sweden for EaP anniversary events
November 4, 2019 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will travel to Sweden from November 4-6 to participate in the ministerial dialogue dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership and in other related events.
The Armenian Minister will deliver remarks in panel discussions within the event and deliver a lecture at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs.
Mnatsakanyan is also expected to meet Foreign Ministers of a number of countries.
