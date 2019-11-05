Parliamentary diplomacy is key, Armenia tells Russia
November 5, 2019 - 12:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan prioritizes development of parliamentary diplomacy with Moscow, President of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan said at a meeting with the Speaker of Russia's State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on Monday, November 5.
Volodin is on a working trip in Armenia within the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.
Mirzoyan said the visiting plenary sitting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly taking place in Armenia for the first time is a significant event.
According to the Armenian lawmaker, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly is one of the most effective platforms for tackling matters on the agenda and making decisions on consensus.
Weighing in on bilateral relations, the head of the Armenian parliament stressed that Armenia and Russia are strategic allies, and numerous economic projects are being implemented. He also said that Armenia attaches great importance to the development of parliamentary diplomacy.
Volodin cited inter-parliamentary cooperation, partnership on different international platforms as important points in relations between the two countries.
The Russian Duma speaker hailed friendly relations between Russia and Armenia, adding that a series of important issues will be discussed within the meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly set to be held on Tuesday.
