14th International Microelectronics Olympiad wraps in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The final stage of the 14th International Microelectronics Olympiad took place at the Synopsys Armenia Education Department (SAED).

This year the Olympiad attracted participants from all over the world: 34 contestants represented 18 countries – Armenia, Belarus, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Germany, Iran, Jordan, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, UAE, Ukraine, Uruguay, the United States and Vietnam.

The winners of the 14th International Microelectronics Olympiad of Armenia were awarded at a special ceremony held at the Aram Khachatryan Concert Hall.

The first prize winner winner was Toma Gavrić from Serbia, while Mohamed Abdelnaby Aly Mahmoud Zaher from Egypt took the second prize.

The third prize went to Gloria Sepanta from Iran.

The Olympiad founded in 2006 aims to demonstrate recognition and appreciation, and inspire talented engineers under 30. It plays an important role in microelectronics education and stimulates further development of this sphere in Armenia and the participating countries. It increases the interest in microelectronics, creating a community of young specialists of microelectronics, as well as helps to evaluate the level of knowledge of participants in order to make necessary adjustments in the regional educational programs.

The first stage of the Olympiad hosted 518 competitors from 22 countries: Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Georgia, Germany, Iran, Jordan, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, UAE, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Uruguay, USA, and Vietnam. 96 out of the 518 contestants in the first stage represented Armenia.

“I am really excited we have such a generation of young people who are ready to offer ambitious and innovative solutions to the problems that surround us, merging technology and science. What’s more inspiring about this Olympiad is that it has gathered hundreds of bright minds from dozens of countries from around the world, who, I am sure, will become famous,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikiansaid.

This year too, topics included Digital IC Design and Test, Analog and Mixed-Signal IC Design and Test, Semiconductor Devices and Technology, and Mathematic and Algorithmic Issues of Electronic Design Automation (EDA).

For the eighth year now, the Olympiad is held in cooperation with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Test Technology Technical Council (TTTC).

The general organizer of the Olympiad is Synopsys Armenia. VivaCell-MTS is the general partner of the Olympiad. The general sponsor of the Olympiad is Unicomp CJSC. Other sponsors of the Olympiad are UEICT, Viasphere Technopark and INGO ARMENIA ICJSC.