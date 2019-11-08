VivaCell-MTS's Kids Club service offers hundreds of premium games

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS has introduced Kids Club, a service offering hundreds of premium games designed for children. By subscribing to the service, users gets a 3-day trial.

To subscribe to the service you need to:

- Visit https://kidsclub.mts.am;

- Select subscription period - 1 day, 1 week, or 1 month (30 days);

- Add Kids Club app on your smartphone screen for more comfortable use.

The new children-oriented service is available only for mobile devices running on Android OS.

User can also subscribe to the Kids Club by sending a short message to the number 2090, which are not charged additionally.

The main Internet package of the subscriber is not consumed when browsing and downloading games included in the Kids Club (till 31.01.2020). The service is available to prepaid and postpaid subscribers of VivaCell-MTS, which have activated Internet service.

Charging for the service is simple: the fee is charged right from the balance of the subscriber’s account (for prepaid) or together with the monthly fee (for postpaid).

Service price

1 day subscription - AMD 50

1 week subscription - AMD 300

1 month (30 days) subscription - AMD 1000