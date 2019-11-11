Armenia PM to make two-day working trip to France

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, will make a two-day working trip to France on Monday, November 11 to participate in the second edition of the Paris Peace Forum and the 40th Session of the UNESCO General Conference.

Pashinyan till attend an official reception honoring the leaders of states and governments taking part in the events.

The head of the Armenian government is set to deliver remarks at a panel discussion and donate a symbolic gift to the library of the Paris Peace Forum.

Pashinyan will then visit the International Organization of the Francophonie to meet IFC Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo.

The PM and his wife are also expected to attend the 40th Session of the UNESCO General Conference where, too, Pashinyan will deliver a speech and meet the organization’s Secretary General Audrey Azoulay.