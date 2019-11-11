Armenia PM to make two-day working trip to France
November 11, 2019 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, will make a two-day working trip to France on Monday, November 11 to participate in the second edition of the Paris Peace Forum and the 40th Session of the UNESCO General Conference.
Pashinyan till attend an official reception honoring the leaders of states and governments taking part in the events.
The head of the Armenian government is set to deliver remarks at a panel discussion and donate a symbolic gift to the library of the Paris Peace Forum.
Pashinyan will then visit the International Organization of the Francophonie to meet IFC Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo.
The PM and his wife are also expected to attend the 40th Session of the UNESCO General Conference where, too, Pashinyan will deliver a speech and meet the organization’s Secretary General Audrey Azoulay.
Top stories
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thanked the United States House of Representatives for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
Partner news
Latest news
Iranian governor wants deeper trade-economic ties with Armenia The Governor General of Mazandaran province has called for the expansion of trade-economic ties.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return after injury break: media Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will return after being out several weeks due to an injury.
Armenians feel as safe as the Swiss, new Gallup poll says Armenians and the Swiss said they feel equally safe walking alone in their area at night, according to to the Index.
Vitamin E acetate may be to blame for U.S. vaping illness deaths Vitamin E acetate may be to blame for a U.S. outbreak of e-cigarette-related lung injuries that's linked to dozens of deaths.