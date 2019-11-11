Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return after injury break: media
November 11, 2019 - 13:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will return after being out several weeks due to an injury, Romanews.eu reports.
Parma defeated the Giallorossi 2-0 on Sunday, November 10 but Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has made it clear in various interviews that Mkhitaryan is finally about to return to the field to help his companions with his class, the outlet says.
Fonseca said earlier that the playmaker is recovering.
Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window.
Top stories
Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has revealed that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is recovering.
Ara Aghanyan, also from the Armenian team, snatched silver in the same category after raising 358 kg above his head.
Gyulbudaghyants has recently come under fire following dire performance by the national team in recent fixtures.
Two points separate the sides, as Finland sit second with 12 points, whereas Armenia are now third, with 10 points.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Human heart muscles cells behave differently in space: study Heart muscle cells show changes in the way they operate in space, although they behave normally after returning to the Earth.
Lifetime risk of cancer has been overstated: research The method used by the AIHW only takes into account a person’s risk of dying from cancer, not any other causes.
Scientists discover genetic predisposition to taste food differently Unfortunately, being a super-taster doesn't make everything taste better. In fact, it can do the opposite.
Russia says ready to help normalize Armenia-Turkey ties Moscow is ready to contribute to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, said Sergey Lavrov.