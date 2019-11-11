Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return after injury break: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will return after being out several weeks due to an injury, Romanews.eu reports.

Parma defeated the Giallorossi 2-0 on Sunday, November 10 but Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has made it clear in various interviews that Mkhitaryan is finally about to return to the field to help his companions with his class, the outlet says.

Fonseca said earlier that the playmaker is recovering.

Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window.