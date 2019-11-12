Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh frontline slated for November 13

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Wednesday, November 13 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, andd his Field Assistants Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).

The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.