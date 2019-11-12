Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh frontline slated for November 13
November 12, 2019 - 14:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Wednesday, November 13 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, andd his Field Assistants Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).
The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
Top stories
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
A 405-11 vote on H.Res.296 saw the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
“Baku is escalating the situation on the frontline, using sniper rifles increasingly more often,” a statement reads.
Partner news
Latest news
New postage stamps celebrate Armenia's flora and fauna The postage stamp with the nominal value of AMD 330 depicts Panthera pardus ciscaucasica (Caucasian Leopard).
Marcos Pizzelli end career in Armenian national squad “I have already notified the football federation that I am no longer playing in the national team,” Pizzelli said.
Islamic State claims responsibility for murder of Armenian priest IS claimed Monday afternoon via its Telegram channels to have killed “two Christian priests” in al-Zir village.
Human heart muscles cells behave differently in space: study Heart muscle cells show changes in the way they operate in space, although they behave normally after returning to the Earth.