Cher accuses Trump of helping Turks massacre Kurds in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pop legend Cher has weighed in on the murder of an Armenian priest and his father by the Islamic State militants in Syria.

Cher has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of helping Turks and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “massacre Kurds”.

“If ISIS is back, you and Erdogan brought them. You helped Erdogan massacre Kurds. People will suffer and die. ISIS murdered an Armenian priest and his father. Did Erdogan buy you with money and power, both?” Cher said in a tweet.