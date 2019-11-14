Armenian journalists will reportedly visit Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation of Armenian journalists consisting of 5-6 people will leave for Azerbaijan on Sunday, November 17, Haqqin.az reports.

The trip is initiated "by the Russian side," the report says.

According to sources familiar with the matter, a group of Azerbaijani journalists is expected to visit Armenia on November 18-19.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net the Armenian Foreign Minister neither confirmed, nor denied the report.