Armenia PM traveling to Italy on November 20-22

Armenia PM traveling to Italy on November 20-22
November 19, 2019 - 17:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Italy with his spouse, Anna Hakobyan, on November 20-22.

The Prime Minister’s trip will start in Venice where he will visit the Saint Lazarus Island to meet the members of the Mekhitarist Congregation.

Pashinyan will then leave for Milan where he will meet with representatives of the Armenian community at S. Forty Martyrs’ (S. Qarasun Mankunq) Armenian Apostolic church.

The head of the Armenian government will visit the ISPI Brain Center at the Institute of International Politics in Milan, where he will meet with Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, after which he will attend a discussion titled Dialogue on Future.

Pashinyan will meet with representatives of the government of Lombardia and business circles and will participate in an Armenian-Italian joint business forum.

The Premier will leave Milan for Rome, where he will meet with Italy’s top officials. Prime Minister Pashinyan will first meet with Giuseppe Conte, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, at the Palazzo Chigi, which is the Italian Premier’s official residence in Rome. Following the meeting, the two Prime Ministers will summarize the results of their talks with a joint statement for the media.

In Rome, Pashinyan will meet with President of the Senate of the Republic Maria Elisabetta Casellati and President of the Italian Institute of Foreign Trade Carlo Ferro

The Armenian Prime Minister and his spouse are scheduled to call at St. Nicholas Armenian Catholic church and the Levonite Priestly College in Rome.

 Top stories
Armenian Genocide resolution Armenian Genocide resolution "sends massive message against denialism"
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thanked the United States House of Representatives for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Georgian PM will arrive in Armenia in mid-OctoberGeorgian PM will arrive in Armenia in mid-October
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
Armenia Police chief relieved of his dutiesArmenia Police chief relieved of his duties
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Azerbaijan's drills "a response to Armenia's resolve not to cede land"
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
Pashinyan will discuss negotiations format with Azerbaijan's leader
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Archive for November 19, 2019
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia approves visa facilitation with Denmark The National Assembly unanimously approved a draft law on visa facilitation between Armenia and Denmark.
Iran: Calm restored after fuel price hike unrest Social media videos posted in defiance of an Internet block showed protests continued in several cities.
Armenia's SNKH to design Garage Screen movie theater in Moscow The competition received 136 applications from architects across Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan.
Armenian journalists visit Baku: media The Armenian journalists walked around Baku and held a number of meetings as part of the trip on November 18.