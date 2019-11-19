Armenia PM traveling to Italy on November 20-22

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Italy with his spouse, Anna Hakobyan, on November 20-22.

The Prime Minister’s trip will start in Venice where he will visit the Saint Lazarus Island to meet the members of the Mekhitarist Congregation.

Pashinyan will then leave for Milan where he will meet with representatives of the Armenian community at S. Forty Martyrs’ (S. Qarasun Mankunq) Armenian Apostolic church.

The head of the Armenian government will visit the ISPI Brain Center at the Institute of International Politics in Milan, where he will meet with Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, after which he will attend a discussion titled Dialogue on Future.

Pashinyan will meet with representatives of the government of Lombardia and business circles and will participate in an Armenian-Italian joint business forum.

The Premier will leave Milan for Rome, where he will meet with Italy’s top officials. Prime Minister Pashinyan will first meet with Giuseppe Conte, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, at the Palazzo Chigi, which is the Italian Premier’s official residence in Rome. Following the meeting, the two Prime Ministers will summarize the results of their talks with a joint statement for the media.

In Rome, Pashinyan will meet with President of the Senate of the Republic Maria Elisabetta Casellati and President of the Italian Institute of Foreign Trade Carlo Ferro

The Armenian Prime Minister and his spouse are scheduled to call at St. Nicholas Armenian Catholic church and the Levonite Priestly College in Rome.