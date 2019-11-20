Armenia Security Council chief to meet CIS counterparts in Moscow

Armenia Security Council chief to meet CIS counterparts in Moscow
November 20, 2019 - 14:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan is leaving for Moscow on Wednesday, November 20 to meet counterparts from the CIS countries, the press service of the Security Council reveals.

The Russian capital will host the 7th annual meeting of the secretaries of Security Councils of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

