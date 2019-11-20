Armenia Security Council chief to meet CIS counterparts in Moscow
November 20, 2019 - 14:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan is leaving for Moscow on Wednesday, November 20 to meet counterparts from the CIS countries, the press service of the Security Council reveals.
The Russian capital will host the 7th annual meeting of the secretaries of Security Councils of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Top stories
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thanked the United States House of Representatives for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
Partner news
Latest news
Tbilsi mayor: If parliament is blocked, government will react "appropriately" The protesters have announced they will block the Parliament building on November 26.
Over 140 new geoglyphs discovered in Peru Over 140 new Nazca lines have been uncovered in the Peruvian desert, dating back around 2,100 years.
Lavrov says Turkey told Russia no new Syria operation planned Lavrov said Ankara had assured Moscow that it did not plan to launch a new military operation in Syria.
Armenian Defense Minister, OSCE envoy discuss border situation Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan met the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.