Israeli Air Force launches heavy attack on southern Damascus
November 20, 2019 - 11:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Air Force unleashed a new attack over the southern region of Damascus on Wednesday, November 20 morning, causing a number of explosions in the process.
According to the Syrian military, they activated their air defenses on Wednesday when the Israeli Air Force fired several air-to-surface missiles towards the southern part of Damascus.
The military said the Israeli Air Force launched at least 18 missiles from the Marjeyoun area near the southern border of Lebanon, with eleven of these projectiles hitting their intended targeted in the Beit Saber area of southern Damascus.
They would add that these missiles were launched in two separate attacks by the Israeli Air Force on Wednesday morning.
The total number of casualties have not been confirmed by the Syrian military thus far; however, they did say that the missiles caused heavy damage to the targeted sites.
The attack by the Israeli Air Force was carried out less than 24 hours after the IDF and Syrian military traded rocket attacks along the border of the occupied Golan Heights.
