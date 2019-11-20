Historic Armenian church in Turkey on the verge of destruction

PanARMENIAN.Net - The historic Surp Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church of Diyarbakir, Turkey is in ruins due to destruction and raids by treasure hunters, Gerçek Gündem reports.

The remaining part of the building in Sur district of Diyarbakir is in danger of further destruction.

Little is known about the church due to lack of resources but the buildingreportedly dates back to the 16th century.

After the confiscation of the Saint Sarkis Church in 1915 — the year the Armenian Genocide started — it has been used as a warehouse, barn or granary during most of the 20th century.

While a plaque has been installed on the walls of the church, nothing has been done to protect the Armenian heritage.