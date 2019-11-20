Iconic "Friends" props and costumes will be auctioned
November 20, 2019 - 12:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Do you remember that episode of "Friends" when Joey and Chandler got robbed and were left with nothing but a canoe in their living room? Or the time Chandler accidentally said "I love you" to Monica while her head was buried in a turkey?
Now, fans of the hit '90s sitcom can buy and own the original canoe and turkey, as well as other iconic props and costumes from the show, CNN says.
As part of "Friends" 25th anniversary celebration, Warner Bros. Television and movie-themed auction house Prop Store are selling a number of original and reproduced "Friends" items. Proceeds will go to the Trevor Project, a LGBTQ advocacy and suicide prevention organization.
The auction, scheduled for next month, includes replicas of the Central Perk couch and Ross' Holiday Armadillo costume.
There are at least a dozen items on sale, with estimates ranging from $1,000 to $15,000, according to a press release from Warner Bros.
Online bidding begins on December 3 -- which is also known as "Giving Tuesday" in the US. Since 2012, people have raised funds and donated to charitable causes, as a way to counter the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Bidding ends on December 17.
Top stories
Word arrived on a trading ship around a year ago that Disney was looking to craft a new iteration of the franchise.
The band have issued a statement to express “abhorrence” over attempts to use them as political capital.
Bregović will perform in Yerevan when the residents of the Armenian capital will be ringing in the New Year.
The movie "Erken Kisher" is Armenia's submission in the best foreign language film category at Oscars 2020.
Partner news
Latest news
Tbilsi mayor: If parliament is blocked, government will react "appropriately" The protesters have announced they will block the Parliament building on November 26.
Over 140 new geoglyphs discovered in Peru Over 140 new Nazca lines have been uncovered in the Peruvian desert, dating back around 2,100 years.
Lavrov says Turkey told Russia no new Syria operation planned Lavrov said Ankara had assured Moscow that it did not plan to launch a new military operation in Syria.
Armenian Defense Minister, OSCE envoy discuss border situation Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan met the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.