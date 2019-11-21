Armenia Football Federation chief steps down

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the Football Federation of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan has submitted a letter of resignation after several bleak performances by the national squad.

Ruben Rubinyan, a member of the Executive Committee of the federation and the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, said Thursday, November 21 that the country’s football was discussed at the Executive Committee meeting, and Vanetsyan himself decided to resign.

“We have accepted the resignation,” Rubinyan said.

“We have come to the conclusion that the federation and the Armenian football should recover, the healing process should start.”

A new Exexutive Committee and a new President will be elected at a meeting on December 23.

Armenia lost to Italy 1:9 in the final round of the EURO-2020 qualifying tournament on Monday, November 18.