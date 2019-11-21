Armenia Football Federation chief steps down

Armenia Football Federation chief steps down
November 21, 2019 - 18:47 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the Football Federation of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan has submitted a letter of resignation after several bleak performances by the national squad.

Ruben Rubinyan, a member of the Executive Committee of the federation and the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, said Thursday, November 21 that the country’s football was discussed at the Executive Committee meeting, and Vanetsyan himself decided to resign.

“We have accepted the resignation,” Rubinyan said.

“We have come to the conclusion that the federation and the Armenian football should recover, the healing process should start.”

A new Exexutive Committee and a new President will be elected at a meeting on December 23.

Armenia lost to Italy 1:9 in the final round of the EURO-2020 qualifying tournament on Monday, November 18.

Related links:
RFE/RL Armenian Service | Live footage
 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan spotted training with RomaHenrikh Mkhitaryan spotted training with Roma
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been training with Roma after several weeks' break due to an injury.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return after injury break: mediaHenrikh Mkhitaryan set to return after injury break: media
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will return after being out several weeks due to an injury.
Armenia's Levon Aronian lands fourth in FIDE top players listArmenia's Levon Aronian lands fourth in FIDE top players list
Grandmaster Levon Aronian has landed in the 8th spot in FIDE’s latest rating of chess players worldwide.
Paulo Fonseca says Henrikh Mkhitaryan is recoveringPaulo Fonseca says Henrikh Mkhitaryan is recovering
Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has revealed that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is recovering.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Arsenal planning to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in summer
Dutch Willem II terminates contract with Armenia’s Aras Özbiliz
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Armenia elected to board of UNESCO International Bureau of Education Armenia has been elected to the Int'l Bureau of Education and the Legal Committee of the General Conference.
Georgia demonstrators rally in front of government building Protests in Tbilisi were sparked after the ruling Georgian Dream party-proposed election bill last week was scrapped.
Brussels warns France, Italy over high debt levels The European Commission published its opinion on the 2020 draft spending plans of all eurozone member states.
Armenia parliament to approve visa waiver with China in December A draft law on abolishing visas between Armenia and China will be voted on in the parliament in early December.