Armenia Football Federation chief steps down
November 21, 2019 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the Football Federation of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan has submitted a letter of resignation after several bleak performances by the national squad.
Ruben Rubinyan, a member of the Executive Committee of the federation and the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, said Thursday, November 21 that the country’s football was discussed at the Executive Committee meeting, and Vanetsyan himself decided to resign.
“We have accepted the resignation,” Rubinyan said.
“We have come to the conclusion that the federation and the Armenian football should recover, the healing process should start.”
A new Exexutive Committee and a new President will be elected at a meeting on December 23.
Armenia lost to Italy 1:9 in the final round of the EURO-2020 qualifying tournament on Monday, November 18.
Top stories
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been training with Roma after several weeks' break due to an injury.
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will return after being out several weeks due to an injury.
Grandmaster Levon Aronian has landed in the 8th spot in FIDE’s latest rating of chess players worldwide.
Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has revealed that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is recovering.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia elected to board of UNESCO International Bureau of Education Armenia has been elected to the Int'l Bureau of Education and the Legal Committee of the General Conference.
Georgia demonstrators rally in front of government building Protests in Tbilisi were sparked after the ruling Georgian Dream party-proposed election bill last week was scrapped.
Brussels warns France, Italy over high debt levels The European Commission published its opinion on the 2020 draft spending plans of all eurozone member states.
Armenia parliament to approve visa waiver with China in December A draft law on abolishing visas between Armenia and China will be voted on in the parliament in early December.