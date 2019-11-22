Goran Bregović concert canceled in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian concert of famous Bosnian artist Goran Bregović scheduled for November 24 has been canceled, organizers have revealed.

AVM production said they have carried out “all necessary preparatory and organizational work, but faces serious financial issues resulting from the mass return of tickets.”

The company explained the decision by most concert-goers to return the tickets by Bregović's charity concert that the Yerevan Municipality is organizing on New Year's night at the Republic Square in the center of the city.

Money for the tickets will be refunded by December 20, 2019, AVM Production said.

Bregović is one of only a handful of former Yugoslav musicians who has performed at major international venues such as Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall and L'Olympia.