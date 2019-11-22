Goran Bregović concert canceled in Yerevan
November 22, 2019 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian concert of famous Bosnian artist Goran Bregović scheduled for November 24 has been canceled, organizers have revealed.
AVM production said they have carried out “all necessary preparatory and organizational work, but faces serious financial issues resulting from the mass return of tickets.”
The company explained the decision by most concert-goers to return the tickets by Bregović's charity concert that the Yerevan Municipality is organizing on New Year's night at the Republic Square in the center of the city.
Money for the tickets will be refunded by December 20, 2019, AVM Production said.
Bregović is one of only a handful of former Yugoslav musicians who has performed at major international venues such as Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall and L'Olympia.
Top stories
Word arrived on a trading ship around a year ago that Disney was looking to craft a new iteration of the franchise.
The band have issued a statement to express “abhorrence” over attempts to use them as political capital.
Bregović will perform in Yerevan when the residents of the Armenian capital will be ringing in the New Year.
The movie "Erken Kisher" is Armenia's submission in the best foreign language film category at Oscars 2020.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia opening consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan The Armenian Ambassador to Iraq announced that Yerevan is planning to open a new consulate in the Kurdistan Region.
Congressman: Armenian Genocide will be commemorated every year "I cannot tell you how thrilled I was," Schiff said when asked how important the move was for him.
Teens risk health, hearts and minds by not moving enough: WHO Girls are more inactive than boys, with 85% of girls and 78% of the boys surveyed failing to hit the daily exercise target.
Turkey’s targeting of minorities highlighted on Capitol Hill Phillips was speaking at the Ninth Annual St. Andrew’s Human Rights and Religious Freedom Reception.