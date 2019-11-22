Putin honors Armenian-Russian polar explorer with state order

Putin honors Armenian-Russian polar explorer with state order
November 22, 2019 - 14:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 21 rewarded Armenian-Russian polar explorer, lawmaker Artur Chilingarov with the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland".

The Kremlin hosted the ceremony of bestowing state awards for outstanding achievements in the field of culture, medicine, sports, production.

"I remain an active polar explorer and we will continue doing everything for Russia to be a great maritime power in the Arctic," Chilingarov said.

Armenia opening consulate in Iraqi KurdistanArmenia opening consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan
The Armenian Ambassador to Iraq announced that Yerevan is planning to open a new consulate in the Kurdistan Region.
David Purdue blocks Armenian Genocide vote in SenateDavid Purdue blocks Armenian Genocide vote in Senate
Republican Senator David Purdue on November 21 blacked the passage of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Lord Ara Darzi urges UK to recognize Armenian GenocideLord Ara Darzi urges UK to recognize Armenian Genocide
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Armenia lands 8th among countries with the most Internet freedomArmenia lands 8th among countries with the most Internet freedom
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

Pope offers support to Syrian Armenians after priest’s murder
Armenian journalists will reportedly visit Azerbaijan
Bloomberg: Erdogan should recognize the Armenian Genocide
What comes next after U.S. House recognition of Armenian Genocide
Brain biomarker predicts compulsive drinking: study The scientists plan to sequence these cortical-brainstem neurons in order to identify targets that could be used for therapeutics.
"Game of Thrones" filmed alternative ending for season 8 The actor who played Tormund on "Game of Thrones", has revealed that there was another ending to the drama.
Armenia still considering $15 million pledge to Global Fund Armenia is considering the issue of transferring $15 mln to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
Cancer linked with more than doubled risk of dying from stroke: report People who have or have had cancer are more than twice as likely to die of a stroke, and the risk increases with time.