Putin honors Armenian-Russian polar explorer with state order
November 22, 2019 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 21 rewarded Armenian-Russian polar explorer, lawmaker Artur Chilingarov with the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland".
The Kremlin hosted the ceremony of bestowing state awards for outstanding achievements in the field of culture, medicine, sports, production.
"I remain an active polar explorer and we will continue doing everything for Russia to be a great maritime power in the Arctic," Chilingarov said.
