Constantine Orbelian nominated for Grammy
November 22, 2019 - 14:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - American conductor and pianist of Armenian and Russian descent Constantine Orbelian has been nominated for a Grammy Award.
"Our CD with the superb American tenor Stephen Costello was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Classical Vocal Album category," Orbelian said in a Facebook post.
"The CD was recorded with the excellent Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra of Lithuania (I am the Chief Conductor)."
Nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday, November 20.
