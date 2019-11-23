Colombian president orders curfew in Bogota amid protests

PanARMENIAN.Net - Colombia's president, Ivan Duque, ordered a curfew in the nation's capital Friday, November 22 night as unrest continues following a massive march Thursday that brought an estimated 250,000 people into the streets, Deutsche Welle reports.

The protests in Bogota are centered on discontent with Duque's conservative government — a key ally of the United States, rumors of economic reforms, and what protesters say is a lack of government action to stop corruption and the murder of human rights activists.

In a televised speech Friday evening, Duque said he would "launch a national conversation" to "strengthen the current social policy agenda" and "close social gaps."

Duque said the dialogue will include all social sectors and take place in cities around the country starting next week. The president also ordered the "deployment of joint patrols of police and army in the most critical places."

Venting their anger have been trade unionists, students, opposition parties and indigenous organizations.

Escalating violence

While the protests on Thursday started out peaceful, they ended with scattered clashes between protesters and police. On Friday, protesters clashed with police in several parts of the city.

In the southwestern province of Cauca, at least three police officers were killed and five injured in a bomb blast outside a police station in the town of Santander de Quilichaom, authorities said.