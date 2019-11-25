Armenia Security Council chief to travel to Bishkek for CSTO meeting

November 25, 2019 - 12:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

On November 26-28, Grigoryan will participate in a session of a CSTO Collective Security Council session and the joint meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Council, the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Council of Defense Ministers.

Grigoryan left for Moscow on November 20 to meet counterparts from the CIS countries.

The Russian capital hosted the 7th annual meeting of the secretaries of Security Councils of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

