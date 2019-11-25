Azeri journalists' visit to Artsakh "a pilot step promoting peace process"
November 25, 2019 - 18:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mutual visits of journalists from Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Armenia and Azerbaijan should be considered as a pilot step aimed at creating favorable conditions for promoting the peace process.
This initiative agreed by the parties under the mediation of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for November 17-21.
On November 20-21, within the framework of their visit to Artsakh, the Azerbaijani journalists visited the Gandzasar Monastery Complex, took a tour of Shushi, visited Yeznik Mozyan Vocational College, the State Museums of Geology and Fine Arts, as well as other places of interest in the city. In the capital city Stepanakert, the journalists visited the Karabakh Carpet Company, the Artsakh Information Technologies Center, the Artsakh Bio Canned Food Production Company, as well as met with representatives of the Artsakh civil society and the mass media.
"This initiative, agreed by the parties, should be considered as a pilot step aimed at creating favorable conditions for promoting the peace process within the framework of the implementation of confidence-building measures. Over the past 20 years, the Artsakh side has repeatedly come forward with proposals on confidence-building, including on mutual visits of journalists," the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement on Monday, November 25.
