Artsakh soldier wounded in Azerbaijan's shooting
November 30, 2019 - 11:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A contract soldier of the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army, Rafayel Azizyan (b. 1997) was wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border shooting on Friday, November 29.

The serviceman was immediately taken to hospital, his condition is grave but stable.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

