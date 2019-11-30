Yerevan condemns Azerbaijan's "deliberate" ceasefire violation
November 30, 2019 - 16:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia strongly condemns ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan that caused a severe injury to Rafayel Azizyan (born in 1997), a serviceman of the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, November 30.
The "unprovoked incident" caused by a sniper shot indicates that the Azerbaijani side makes a deliberate attempt to violate the ceasefire, the Foreign Ministry said.
Such incidents gravely hinder the peace process and contradict the agreements reached with the mediation of the Minsk Group co-chairs, aimed at creating an environment conducive to peace. Even amidst the new domestic developments, Azerbaijan should uphold its commitments," reads the statement.
"This incident, which occurred ahead of the next ministerial meeting to be held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, even more underlines the priority of the implementation of the agreements aimed at strengthening of the ceasefire, including through the introduction of relevant mechanisms."
Azizyan was immediately taken to hospital, his condition is grave but stable. An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
