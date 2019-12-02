Yerevan among Forbes' underrated destinations to visit in 2020
December 2, 2019 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital of Yerevan has been included in Forbes' list of 10 underrated, off-the-beaten-path destinations where you can "immerse yourself in nature or culture far from hordes of international tourists."
"That’s not to say these destinations aren’t known among in-the-know travelers and frequent fliers: they simply deserve much more credit than they get," the publication explains.
Known as the world’s “oldest Christian country,” Armenia is one of the most fascinating places you can visit, what with its grand temple ruins and UNESCO-recognized Christian monasteries, the piece suggests.
"The capital, Yerevan, is one of the longest continually-inhabited cities on earth, and is known for its majestic views of Mt. Ararat—Armenia’s national symbol", the article says.
"Yerevan’s been dubbed the “pink city” for the rose-hued volcanic tufa rock that forms much of its architecture."
Also among the recommendations are Colonia del Sacramento (Uruguay), Con Dao (Vietnam), Lagos (Nigeria),Mondulkiri (Cambodia), Punta Gorda (Belize), Rotterdam (The Netherlands), San Antonio (Texas, U.S.), Santiago (Chile) and Telč (Czechia).
